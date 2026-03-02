(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    US Army Japan and Japan Ground Self-Defense Reservists conduct bilateral exchange

    US Army Japan and Japan Ground Self-Defense Reservists conduct bilateral exchange

    JAPAN

    01.29.2026

    Photo by Manuel Torres-Cortes 

    U.S. Army Japan

    On January 30, 2026, the U.S. Army Reserve Affairs Directorate (USARJ) hosted the 11th iteration of the Triannual Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SME-E) and Key Leader Engagement (KLE) with the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Reserve Linguist Candidates. This event, one day out of a 10-day training program, marked a pivotal moment for the linguist candidates as they transitioned from civilians to JGSDF soldiers, ready to serve their nation and contribute to multinational operations.

