    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    C-17 Globemaster III Conducts Touch-and-Go in Gulfport [Image 14 of 16]

    C-17 Globemaster III Conducts Touch-and-Go in Gulfport

    GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan McCrink 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft conducts a touch-and-go takeoff in Gulfport, Mississippi, March 3, 2026. Touch-and-go landings allow aircrews to practice landing procedures while maintaining operational efficiency. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan McCrink)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2026
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026 21:59
    Photo ID: 9547708
    VIRIN: 260303-Z-PI893-1261
    Resolution: 5240x3486
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, C-17 Globemaster III Conducts Touch-and-Go in Gulfport [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Dylan McCrink, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    174th Attack Wing escorts MQ-9 Reaper for Hellfire loading during Sentry South 26-2
    MQ-9 Reaper escorted for AGM-114 Hellfire loading during Sentry South 26-2
    174th Attack Wing weapons specialist unloads AGM-114 Hellfire during Sentry South 26-2
    174th Attack Wing Airmen inspect AGM-114 Hellfire missiles during Sentry South 26-2
    174th Attack Wing Airmen load AGM-114 Hellfire during Sentry South 26-2
    174th Attack Wing specialist inspects AGM-114 Hellfire during Sentry South 26-2
    174th Attack Wing specialist checks MQ-9 Reaper data during Sentry South 26-2
    174th Attack Wing Airmen carry AGM-114 Hellfire during Sentry South 26-2
    174th Attack Wing Weapons Specialist Inspects Hellfire Missile Rail During Sentry South 26-2
    174th Attack Wing Airman Performs MQ-9 Reaper Pre-Flight Checks During Sentry South 26-2
    MQ-9 Reaper Spins Up for Pre-Flight Checks During Sentry South 26-2
    174th Attack Wing Airmen Observe MQ-9 Reaper Pre-Flight Checks During Sentry South 26-2
    172nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs Specialist Documents Sentry South 26-2
    C-17 Globemaster III Conducts Touch-and-Go in Gulfport
    MQ-9 Reaper Takes Off During Sentry South 26-2
    174th Attack Wing Weapons Specialist Observes MQ-9 Reaper Pre-Flight During Sentry South 26-2

