C-17 Globemaster III Conducts Touch-and-Go in Gulfport

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft conducts a touch-and-go takeoff in Gulfport, Mississippi, March 3, 2026. Touch-and-go landings allow aircrews to practice landing procedures while maintaining operational efficiency. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan McCrink)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2026 21:59
|Photo ID:
|9547708
|VIRIN:
|260303-Z-PI893-1261
|Resolution:
|5240x3486
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
