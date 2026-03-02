(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    174th Attack Wing Weapons Specialist Observes MQ-9 Reaper Pre-Flight During Sentry South 26-2 [Image 16 of 16]

    GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan McCrink 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jason Bacon, a weapons specialist assigned to the 174th Attack Wing, New York Air National Guard, watches an MQ-9 Reaper aircraft spin up during pre-flight checks during exercise Sentry South 26-2 in Gulfport, Mississippi, March 3, 2026. Sentry South 26-2 is a large force employment exercise focused on major combat operations and joint maritime opportunities in a contested or degraded operational environment. Sentry South 26-2 applies joint and combined warfighting doctrine against realistic and robust enemy integrated threat systems, all while under safe and controlled conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan McCrink)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2026
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026 22:00
    Photo ID: 9547705
    VIRIN: 260303-F-PI893-6095
    Resolution: 3840x5772
    Size: 3.66 MB
    Location: GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, US
    174th Attack Wing escorts MQ-9 Reaper for Hellfire loading during Sentry South 26-2
    MQ-9 Reaper escorted for AGM-114 Hellfire loading during Sentry South 26-2
    174th Attack Wing weapons specialist unloads AGM-114 Hellfire during Sentry South 26-2
    174th Attack Wing Airmen inspect AGM-114 Hellfire missiles during Sentry South 26-2
    174th Attack Wing Airmen load AGM-114 Hellfire during Sentry South 26-2
    174th Attack Wing specialist inspects AGM-114 Hellfire during Sentry South 26-2
    174th Attack Wing specialist checks MQ-9 Reaper data during Sentry South 26-2
    174th Attack Wing Airmen carry AGM-114 Hellfire during Sentry South 26-2
    174th Attack Wing Weapons Specialist Inspects Hellfire Missile Rail During Sentry South 26-2
    174th Attack Wing Airman Performs MQ-9 Reaper Pre-Flight Checks During Sentry South 26-2
    MQ-9 Reaper Spins Up for Pre-Flight Checks During Sentry South 26-2
    174th Attack Wing Airmen Observe MQ-9 Reaper Pre-Flight Checks During Sentry South 26-2
    172nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs Specialist Documents Sentry South 26-2
    C-17 Globemaster III Conducts Touch-and-Go in Gulfport
    MQ-9 Reaper Takes Off During Sentry South 26-2
    174th Attack Wing
    sentrysouth26-2

