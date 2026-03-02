(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard conducts horsemanship training in preparation for Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo [Image 6 of 6]

    U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard conducts horsemanship training in preparation for Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Davin Tenbusch 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Lauren Griffin, a stable keeper with the Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard, practices horsemanship in preparation for the annual Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, Feb. 26, 2026. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo draws millions of visitors each year, supporting Texas’ agricultural heritage and youth programs, with the Marine Corps MCG performing ceremonial duties that highlight tradition, discipline, and horsemanship. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Davin Tenbusch)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026 18:01
    Photo ID: 9547283
    VIRIN: 260226-M-FR804-1184
    Resolution: 6105x4070
    Size: 2.59 MB
    Location: TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard conducts horsemanship training in preparation for Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Davin Tenbusch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

