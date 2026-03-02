U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard conducts horsemanship training in preparation for Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Lauren Griffin, a stable keeper with the Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard, practices horsemanship in preparation for the annual Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, Feb. 26, 2026. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo draws millions of visitors each year, supporting Texas’ agricultural heritage and youth programs, with the Marine Corps MCG performing ceremonial duties that highlight tradition, discipline, and horsemanship. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Davin Tenbusch)