U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard conducts horsemanship training in preparation for Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. John Davis, left, and Sgt. Joseph Kwitonda, both stable keepers with the Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard, ride together, practicing horsemanship in preparation for the annual Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, Feb. 26, 2026. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo draws millions of visitors each year, supporting Texas’ agricultural heritage and youth programs, with the Marine Corps MCG performing ceremonial duties that highlight tradition, discipline, and horsemanship. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Davin Tenbusch)