    Medal of Honor Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony

    Medal of Honor Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    03.03.2026

    Photo by Bernardo Fuller 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George speaks during a Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony at Conmy Hall, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia, March 3, 2026, honoring three Army Medal of Honor recipients for their acts of conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of their lives above and beyond the call of duty. Master Sgt. Roddie Edmonds receives a posthumous award for his actions Jan. 27, 1945, to March 30, 1945, when he was a prisoner of war at Stalag IX A in Ziegenhain, Germany, while he was assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 422nd Infantry Regiment, 106th Infantry Division. Command Sgt. Major Terry P. Richardson receives his award for his actions Sept. 14, 1968, while he was a Staff Sgt. serving as the Lima Platoon Leader with Company A, 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Division during action in the vicinity of Loc Ninh, Republic of Vietnam. Staff Sgt. Michael H. Ollis receives a posthumous award for his actions Aug. 28, 2013, while serving as an Infantryman with Company B, 2nd Battalion, 22nd Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division in Forward Operating Base Ghazni, During Operation Enduring Freedom. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2026
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026 11:44
    Photo ID: 9546466
    VIRIN: 260303-A-AJ780-8436
    Resolution: 1576x1051
    Size: 515.05 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medal of Honor Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by Bernardo Fuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MOH2026MAR

