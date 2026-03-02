TCCC a joint Navy-Air Force collaboration at NMRTC Bremerton

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Assessment with urgency… Under the watchful gaze of Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton Tactical Combat Casualty Care instructors, 315th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron personnel hone their medical response skills in treating traumatic injuries on the field of battle. The visiting Air Force personnel from Charleston Air Force Base, South Carolina, received intensive didactic module training before undergoing and completing their educational effort with actual hands-on application in the field. Amidst a mock firefight exploding around them, faux patient screams and bellowing demands from instructors, the 315th team were tested on conducting – with timely urgency - primary and secondary assessments, casualty movement, airway management, hemorrhage control, chest needle decompression, applying splinting and pressure dressings, and more (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).