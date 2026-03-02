(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    TCCC a joint Navy-Air Force collaboration at NMRTC Bremerton [Image 3 of 8]

    TCCC a joint Navy-Air Force collaboration at NMRTC Bremerton

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2026

    Photo by Douglas Stutz    

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Tourniquet treatment … Under the watchful gaze of Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton Tactical Combat Casualty Care instructors, 315th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron personnel hone their medical response skills in treating traumatic injuries on the field of battle. The visiting Air Force personnel from Charleston Air Force Base, South Carolina, received intensive didactic module training before undergoing and completing their educational effort with actual hands-on application in the field. Amidst a mock firefight exploding around them, faux patient screams and bellowing demands from instructors, the 315th team were tested on conducting – with timely urgency - primary and secondary assessments, casualty movement, airway management, hemorrhage control, chest needle decompression, applying splinting and pressure dressings, and more (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026 10:05
    Photo ID: 9546227
    VIRIN: 260225-N-HU933-2700
    Resolution: 4276x3557
    Size: 3.56 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TCCC a joint Navy-Air Force collaboration at NMRTC Bremerton [Image 8 of 8], by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Medicine, DHA, nhb, nmrtc bremerton, TCCC, 315th Aeromedical Evacuation Squardon

