A U.S. Navy officer watches a tomahawk land attack missiles launch from Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) in the pilot house, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in support of Operation Epic Fury, March 3, 2026. (U.S. Navy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2026 07:08
|Photo ID:
|9545960
|VIRIN:
|260303-N-DO477-1114
|Resolution:
|4189x3003
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Milius Supports Operation Epic Fury [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.