USS Milius Supports Operation Epic Fury

A U.S. Navy officer watches a tomahawk land attack missiles launch from Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) in the pilot house, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in support of Operation Epic Fury, March 3, 2026. (U.S. Navy Photo)