USS Milius Supports Operation Epic Fury

U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) launches tomahawk land attack missiles within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in support of Operation Epic Fury, March 3, 2026. (U.S. Navy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2026 07:08
|Photo ID:
|9545959
|VIRIN:
|260303-N-DO477-1059
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|2.67 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
