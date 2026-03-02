(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Milius Supports Operation Epic Fury [Image 1 of 2]

    USS Milius Supports Operation Epic Fury

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.02.2026

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) launches tomahawk land attack missiles within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in support of Operation Epic Fury, March 3, 2026. (U.S. Navy Photo)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2026
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026 07:08
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    TAGS

    Tomahawk
    USS Milius (DDG 69)
    USCENTCOM
    epicfury

