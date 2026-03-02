USS Mahan Supports Operation Epic Fury

A U.S. Sailor, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mahan (DDG 72), stands bridge watch as the ship conducts strike operations in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea in support of Operation Epic Fury, March 3, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2026 06:47
|Photo ID:
|9545933
|VIRIN:
|260303-D-D0477-1052
|Resolution:
|4552x3035
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
