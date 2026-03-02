USS Mahan Supports Operation Epic Fury

A U.S. Sailor, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mahan (DDG 72), scans the horizon as starboard lookout as the ship prepares to conduct strike operations in support of Operation Epic Fury, March 3, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo)
