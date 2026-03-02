(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Mahan Supports Operation Epic Fury [Image 1 of 5]

    USS Mahan Supports Operation Epic Fury

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.03.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    A U.S. Sailor, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mahan (DDG 72), scans the horizon as starboard lookout as the ship prepares to conduct strike operations in support of Operation Epic Fury, March 3, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2026
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026 06:47
    Photo ID: 9545927
    VIRIN: 260303-D-D0477-1019
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    USS Mahan (DDG 72)
    guided-missile destoryer
    sailor
    CENTCOM
    epicfury

