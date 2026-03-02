Mississippi National Guard Soldiers patrol at the Lincoln Memorial

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Robert Gray, center, 223rd Engineer Battalion, Mississippi National Guard, Joint Task Force Magnolia, patrol at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., Feb. 20, 2026. Approximately 2,700 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and community partners to enhance safety and quality of life throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)