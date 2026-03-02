(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Mississippi National Guard Soldiers patrol at the Lincoln Memorial [Image 2 of 3]

    Mississippi National Guard Soldiers patrol at the Lincoln Memorial

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.24.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Christian Brown 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Maj. Jacob Thomas, left, and Staff Sgt. Billy Ward, 223rd Engineer Battalion, Mississippi National Guard, Joint Task Force Magnolia, talk to each other while on patrol in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., Feb. 20, 2026. Approximately 2,700 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and community partners to enhance safety and quality of life throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)

    Date Taken: 12.24.2025
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026 07:01
    Photo ID: 9545925
    VIRIN: 260220-Z-LK770-2044
    Resolution: 6824x4549
    Size: 7.68 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Mississippi National Guard Soldiers patrol at the Lincoln Memorial [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Christian Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

