    Military Working Dogs Take to the Water in Unique Training Event [Image 1 of 3]

    Military Working Dogs Take to the Water in Unique Training Event

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    03.01.2026

    Photo by Michelle Thum 

    Public Health Command Europe

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany - More than 20 military working dogs from five kennels across Germany traded their usual training grounds for the pool deck during a first-of-its-kind water familiarization and enrichment event hosted by the Veterinary Medical Center Europe.

    Date Taken: 03.01.2026
    Date Posted: 03.03.2026 02:14
    Photo ID: 9545771
    VIRIN: 260302-A-FU201-6900
    Resolution: 1620x1080
    Size: 482.71 KB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Working Dogs Take to the Water in Unique Training Event [Image 3 of 3], by Michelle Thum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

