Military Working Dogs Take to the Water in Unique Training Event

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany - More than 20 military working dogs from five kennels across Germany traded their usual training grounds for the pool deck during a first-of-its-kind water familiarization and enrichment event hosted by the Veterinary Medical Center Europe.



The training, held at the Ramstein Aquatics Center, brought together U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force military working dog handlers, veterinarians and veterinary technicians for a collaborative day focused on building water confidence and expanding the dogs’ environmental exposure.



Sgt. Danielle Peoples, a veterinary technician at Veterinary Medical Center Europe, helped organize the event, said the goal was both simple and impactful.



“We [Veterinary Medical Center Europe] are bringing the MWDs together to do an enrichment event to get them familiar with aquatics, as many of them have not been in water before,” Peoples said.



While military working dogs are highly trained in detection and patrol work, many have limited exposure to aquatic environments.



According to Peoples, that gap presents both a challenge and an opportunity.



“It's a great enrichment tool to get them exposure to water and have fun outside of the kennels,” she said.



For working dogs accustomed to structured training days, the opportunity to engage in a new environment serves more than just recreational value. It enhances mental stimulation, builds confidence and prepares them for the unpredictable nature of future missions.



“It’s something that the kennels can take back to their home stations and possibly do in the future,” said Peoples. “We never know what type of missions they'll go on, therefore it’s beneficial to get them exposed to different types of things.”



The importance of that preparation is rooted in the diverse mission set military working dogs support. From installation security to overseas deployments, these dogs are critical assets.



Staff Sgt. Aaron Stevens, a military working dog handler with the 525th Military Working Dog Detachment located in Wiesbaden, emphasized the scope of their responsibilities.



“MWDs provide force protection, whether it be narcotics or explosive detection and downrange support for units that are in austere environments,” Stevens said.



Given that broad mission profile, adaptability is essential.



For Stevens, the training proved particularly eye-opening with his smaller dog navigating deeper water than expected.



“I thought today's training event was really successful. It was surprising to see her drive with controlled aggression, especially pushing her limits through the water. I thought it would be a challenge for her,” he said. “It was nice seeing her drive to push through as a smaller dog, where the water is really deep on her, just to keep going after the target.”



Handlers worked with their dogs in controlled scenarios, encouraging them to move through water toward training aids and targets. The focus remained on building confidence rather than perfection, allowing the dogs to problem-solve and rely on their training and bond with their handlers.



For Veterinary Medical Center Europe, hosting the training marked a milestone. It was the first time the facility organized an aquatic familiarization event of this scale, reinforcing its commitment not only to medical readiness but also to preventative care and enrichment.



Beyond the splashes and retrieves, the day underscored a larger message: maintaining a mission-ready military working dog requires more than routine drills. It demands creativity, collaboration and proactive exposure to the unexpected.



As Peoples noted, missions can vary widely and environments can change without warning. By introducing water familiarization now, teams are reducing risk later.



The success of the event has already sparked conversations about making aquatic enrichment a recurring opportunity across Germany-based kennels. If replicated at other installations, the impact could extend well beyond one afternoon at the pool.



For the dogs, it was a day of new challenges and visible excitement. For the handlers and veterinary teams, it was confirmation that innovation in training can strengthen readiness across the force.



And for more than 20 military working dogs paddling confidently through unfamiliar waters, it was proof that preparation sometimes starts with taking the plunge.