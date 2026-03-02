Gen (Ret) Ho Young Leem, Chairman of Korea-US Alliance Foundation (KUSAF), visits with the Director Suzanne Puanani Vares-Lum at the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Security Studies Center (DKI APCSS), Honolulu, Hawaii, March 2, 2026. DKI APCSS is a U.S. Department of Defense institute that addresses regional and global security issues, inviting military and civilian representatives of the United States and Asia-Pacific nations to its comprehensive program of executive education and workshops, both in Hawaii and throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (Department of Defense photo by Allen Criss)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2026 21:04
|Photo ID:
|9545460
|VIRIN:
|260302-D-LC168-1008
|Resolution:
|4708x3139
|Size:
|5.32 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Korea-US Alliance Foundation KUSAF [Image 3 of 3], by Allan Criss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.