    Korea-US Alliance Foundation KUSAF

    Korea-US Alliance Foundation KUSAF

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2026

    Photo by Allan Criss 

    Daniel K Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies

    Gen (Ret) Ho Young Leem, Chairman of Korea-US Alliance Foundation (KUSAF), visits with the Director Suzanne Puanani Vares-Lum at the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Security Studies Center (DKI APCSS), Honolulu, Hawaii, March 2, 2026. DKI APCSS is a U.S. Department of Defense institute that addresses regional and global security issues, inviting military and civilian representatives of the United States and Asia-Pacific nations to its comprehensive program of executive education and workshops, both in Hawaii and throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (Department of Defense photo by Allen Criss)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2026
    Date Posted: 03.02.2026 21:04
    Photo ID: 9545459
    VIRIN: 260302-D-LC168-1004
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 7.29 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Korea-US Alliance Foundation KUSAF [Image 3 of 3], by Allan Criss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Key Leader Engagement
    KLE
    DKI APCSS
    Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies
    Korea

