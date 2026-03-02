Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Gen (Ret) Ho Young Leem, Chairman of Korea-US Alliance Foundation (KUSAF), visits with the Director Suzanne Puanani Vares-Lum at the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Security Studies Center (DKI APCSS), Honolulu, Hawaii, March 2, 2026. DKI APCSS is a U.S. Department of Defense institute that addresses regional and global security issues, inviting military and civilian representatives of the United States and Asia-Pacific nations to its comprehensive program of executive education and workshops, both in Hawaii and throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (Department of Defense photo by Allen Criss)