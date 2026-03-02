260218-N-AM827-1004 NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 18, 2026) Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Braden Raymond, a native of East Granby, Connecticut, distributes personal protective equipment on pier 12 to the crew of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Truman is in port at Naval Station Norfolk preparing for its Refueling and Complex Overhaul (RCOH), a once-in-a-lifetime modernization period that will extend the carrier’s operational life and enhance its ability to meet future fleet requirements. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Antoine Monroe)
