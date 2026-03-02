(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    260218-N-AM827-1004 [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    260218-N-AM827-1004

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2026

    Photo by Seaman Antoine Monroe 

    USS Harry S Truman

    260218-N-AM827-1004 NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 18, 2026) Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Braden Raymond, a native of East Granby, Connecticut, distributes personal protective equipment on pier 12 to the crew of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Truman is in port at Naval Station Norfolk preparing for its Refueling and Complex Overhaul (RCOH), a once-in-a-lifetime modernization period that will extend the carrier’s operational life and enhance its ability to meet future fleet requirements. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Antoine Monroe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.02.2026 20:38
    Photo ID: 9545424
    VIRIN: 260218-N-AM827-1004
    Resolution: 5379x3586
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 260218-N-AM827-1004 [Image 5 of 5], by SN Antoine Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    260121-N-KH255-1017
    260121-N-KH255-1026
    260121-N-KH255-1033
    260218-N-AM827-1002
    260218-N-AM827-1004

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USN
    Aircraft Carrier
    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery