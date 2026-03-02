(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Stryker Cole 

    USS Harry S Truman

    260121-N-KH255-1033 NORFOLK, Va. (Jan. 21, 2026) Sailors fake down a mooring line on the fantail of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Truman is in port at Naval Station Norfolk preparing for its Refueling and Complex Overhaul (RCOH), a once-in-a-lifetime modernization period that will extend the carrier’s operational life and enhance its ability to meet future fleet requirements. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Stryker Cole)

