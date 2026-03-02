260121-N-KH255-1033 NORFOLK, Va. (Jan. 21, 2026) Sailors fake down a mooring line on the fantail of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Truman is in port at Naval Station Norfolk preparing for its Refueling and Complex Overhaul (RCOH), a once-in-a-lifetime modernization period that will extend the carrier’s operational life and enhance its ability to meet future fleet requirements. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Stryker Cole)
This work, 260121-N-KH255-1033 [Image 5 of 5], by SA Stryker Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.