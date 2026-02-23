2026 Barracks Tenant Satisfaction Survey

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Army is launching its annual Tenant Satisfaction Survey on March 2, 2026, to gather feedback from over 200,000 tenants in privatized, government-owned, and government-leased housing. This confidential and voluntary survey is a critical tool for the Army to assess and improve the quality of life for Soldiers and their families.