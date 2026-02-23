The U.S. Army is launching its annual Tenant Satisfaction Survey on March 2, 2026, to gather feedback from over 200,000 tenants in privatized, government-owned, and government-leased housing. This confidential and voluntary survey is a critical tool for the Army to assess and improve the quality of life for Soldiers and their families.
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2026 15:18
|Photo ID:
|9544863
|VIRIN:
|260302-O-TT930-9611
|Resolution:
|2550x1650
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Housing Tenant Satisfaction Survey [Image 2 of 2], by Sun Vega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.