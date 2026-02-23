U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) conduct small-arms qualification training. The range provided personnel the opportunity to demonstrate weapons proficiency and reinforce safe weapons handling procedures, ensuring operational readiness in support of fleet and joint force missions. U.S. Navy photo by AZAN VASQUEZ
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2026 15:13
|Photo ID:
|9544854
|VIRIN:
|260227-N-PL405-9328
|Resolution:
|2080x3120
|Size:
|1010.11 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors Strengthen Combat Readiness During Live-Fire Weapons Qualification [Image 35 of 35], by SN Germain Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.