    Sailors Strengthen Combat Readiness During Live-Fire Weapons Qualification [Image 34 of 35]

    Sailors Strengthen Combat Readiness During Live-Fire Weapons Qualification

    UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Photo by Seaman Germain Vasquez 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) conduct small-arms qualification training. The range provided personnel the opportunity to demonstrate weapons proficiency and reinforce safe weapons handling procedures, ensuring operational readiness in support of fleet and joint force missions. U.S. Navy photo by AZAN VASQUEZ

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.02.2026 15:13
    Photo ID: 9544854
    VIRIN: 260227-N-PL405-9328
    Resolution: 2080x3120
    Size: 1010.11 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Strengthen Combat Readiness During Live-Fire Weapons Qualification [Image 35 of 35], by SN Germain Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

