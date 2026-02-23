Navy Band Master Chief visits hometown high school

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Navy Band Woodwind Quintet and Master Chief Musician Christopher Sala perform for students at Minnechaug High School, Sala’s alma mater, in Wilbraham, Massachusetts, while on the U.S. Navy Concert Band’s 2026 spring tour across four states in 14 days, covering 1,800 miles, performing 11 public concerts as well as delivering educational performances and clinics at various high schools and universities. Performance opportunities like these inspire future generations to explore career paths within the Navy and challenge them to pursue their craft with greater focus, guided by the musicianship of the Navy’s premier musical ensemble.