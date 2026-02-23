(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Navy Band Master Chief visits hometown high school [Image 4 of 5]

    Navy Band Master Chief visits hometown high school

    WILBRAHAM, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class April Enos 

    U.S. Navy Band

    The U.S. Navy Band Woodwind Quintet and Master Chief Musician Christopher Sala perform for students at Minnechaug High School, Sala’s alma mater, in Wilbraham, Massachusetts, while on the U.S. Navy Concert Band’s 2026 spring tour across four states in 14 days, covering 1,800 miles, performing 11 public concerts as well as delivering educational performances and clinics at various high schools and universities. Performance opportunities like these inspire future generations to explore career paths within the Navy and challenge them to pursue their craft with greater focus, guided by the musicianship of the Navy’s premier musical ensemble.

    Date Taken: 03.02.2026
    Date Posted: 03.02.2026 13:45
    Photo ID: 9544504
    VIRIN: 260302-N-OA196-1020
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 9.06 MB
    Location: WILBRAHAM, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band Master Chief visits hometown high school [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Navy Band
    Concert Band
    MIS
    2026 tour
    Wilbraham Massachusetts

