Navy Band Master Chief visits hometown high school

Master Chief Musician Christopher Sala visits Minnechaug High School to perform for students and answer career questions. Sala is an alumnus of Minnechaug High School and went on to earn music degrees at the Eastman School of Music and Florida State University before winning an audition to join the United States Navy Band, in Washington, D.C., in 2001. Sala is now the principal trumpet for the Concert Band and is visiting his hometown while on travel with the band. The Concert Band’s 2026 spring tour spans four states in 14 days, covering 1,800 miles, performing 11 public concerts as well as delivering educational performances and clinics at various high schools and universities.