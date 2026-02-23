(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Kiskiak House visit onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown [Image 5 of 6]

    Kiskiak House visit onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2026

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (February 20, 2026) Visitors from the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation’s 78th Annual Antiquities Forum tour the Kiskiak House onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. The structure is a remarkably preserved eighteenth-century plantation house located onboard the installation. The name of the structure comes from the Native American tribe that inhabited the installation’s land. The structure was listed in the National Register of Historic Places and the Virginia Landmarks Register in 1969. It is the oldest known structure on any U.S. Navy installation in the Continental United States. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Date Taken: 02.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.02.2026 10:56
    Photo ID: 9544049
    VIRIN: 260220-N-TG517-5890
    Resolution: 5611x3455
    Size: 6.36 MB
    Location: YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, Kiskiak House visit onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown [Image 6 of 6], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    cultural resources
    Cultural Resources Management
    Cultural Resources Program
    Historic Structure

