Kiskiak House visit onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

Yorktown, Va. (February 20, 2026) Visitors from the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation’s 78th Annual Antiquities Forum tour the Kiskiak House onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. The structure is a remarkably preserved eighteenth-century plantation house located onboard the installation. The name of the structure comes from the Native American tribe that inhabited the installation’s land. The structure was listed in the National Register of Historic Places and the Virginia Landmarks Register in 1969. It is the oldest known structure on any U.S. Navy installation in the Continental United States. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).