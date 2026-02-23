(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Tripoli Sailors Prepare Ordnance in “Bomb Farm” [Image 12 of 12]

    USS Tripoli Sailors Prepare Ordnance in “Bomb Farm”

    WHITE BEACH, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.23.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kaleb Shultz 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Everett Ludwig catalogs Mk.58 sea markers aboard America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Feb. 24, 2026. Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), composed of America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ships USS New Orleans (LPD 18) and USS San Diego (LPD 22), along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb Shultz)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.02.2026 08:39
    Photo ID: 9543839
    VIRIN: 260224-N-EU502-1224
    Resolution: 2500x1667
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: WHITE BEACH, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 10

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli Sailors Prepare Ordnance in “Bomb Farm” [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Kaleb Shultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

