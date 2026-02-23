Republic of Korea marines establish security ashore while conducting sea-based operations during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Hat Yao Beach, Rayong Province, Thailand, Feb. 26, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2026 07:20
|Photo ID:
|9543754
|VIRIN:
|260226-M-EU506-1337
|Resolution:
|8960x5973
|Size:
|10.16 MB
|Location:
|TH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 Operations at Sea [Image 15 of 15], by Cpl Kenneth Twaddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.