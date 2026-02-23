Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 Operations at Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawks assigned to Task Force Tigershark, 1st Battalion, 229th Aviation Regiment, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, prepare to land while conducting operations from the sea during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Hat Yao Beach, Rayong Province, Thailand, Feb. 26, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)