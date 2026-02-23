(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Tripoli Conducts Gun Shoot [Image 2 of 12]

    USS Tripoli Conducts Gun Shoot

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    02.15.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Angel Conde 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    Sailors shoot M18 pistols during a gun shoot aboard America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Feb. 15, 2026. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Angel Conde)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2026
    Date Posted: 03.02.2026 04:02
    Photo ID: 9543561
    VIRIN: 260215-N-MQ780-1165
    Resolution: 6521x3667
    Size: 4.18 MB
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli Conducts Gun Shoot [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Angel Conde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AMPHIB
    USN
    USS Tripoli
    LHA7
    US Navy

