USS Tripoli Conducts Gun Shoot

M4 rifles during a gun shoot aboard America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Feb. 15, 2026. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Angel Conde)