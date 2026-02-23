(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Gen. Wortham vists Advanced Drone Class

    Gen. Wortham vists Advanced Drone Class

    UNITED STATES

    02.24.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Zachary Myers 

    10th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Joseph W. Wortham, commanding general, 1st Special Forces Command (Airborne), speaks to Green Berets during an Advanced Drone Course at Fort Carson, Colo., Feb. 24, 2026. The training strengthens the unit’s ability to integrate unmanned aerial systems into reconnaissance missions, delivering real-time intelligence in austere and complex environments while increasing operational effectiveness alongside conventional forces. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Zachary Myers)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.01.2026 19:57
    Photo ID: 9543274
    VIRIN: 260224-A-OA230-1188
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 5.4 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gen. Wortham vists Advanced Drone Class, by SGT Zachary Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    10th SFG(A)
    Originals
    Training
    Drone Course

