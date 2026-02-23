Gen. Wortham vists Advanced Drone Class

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Joseph W. Wortham, commanding general, 1st Special Forces Command (Airborne), observes as instructor demonstrates drone fundamentals during an Advanced Drone Course at Fort Carson, Colo., Feb. 24, 2026. The training strengthens the unit’s ability to integrate unmanned aerial systems into reconnaissance missions, delivering real-time intelligence in austere and complex environments while increasing operational effectiveness alongside conventional forces. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Zachary Myers)