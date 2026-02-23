(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NJ RRB conducts March RSP Drill [Image 45 of 46]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NJ RRB conducts March RSP Drill

    WEST ORANGE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Seth Cohen 

    New Jersey National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion

    U.S. Army Recruits and Soldiers with the New Jersey National Guard’s Recruit Sustainment Program conduct the weekend drill at the National Guard Training Center in West Orange, N.J., Feb. 28, 2026. The Recruit Sustainment Program is a program of the United States Army National Guard designed to introduce new recruits to the fundamentals of the U.S. Army before they leave for Basic Combat Training and Advanced Individual Training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Seth Cohen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2026
    Date Posted: 03.01.2026 17:17
    Photo ID: 9543171
    VIRIN: 260301-A-AA072-1045
    Resolution: 4669x2626
    Size: 3.29 MB
    Location: WEST ORANGE, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NJ RRB conducts March RSP Drill [Image 46 of 46], by SGT Seth Cohen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NJ RRB conducts March RSP Drill
    NJ RRB conducts March RSP Drill
    NJ RRB conducts March RSP Drill
    NJ RRB conducts March RSP Drill
    NJ RRB conducts March RSP Drill
    NJ RRB conducts March RSP Drill
    NJ RRB conducts March RSP Drill
    NJ RRB conducts March RSP Drill
    NJ RRB conducts March RSP Drill
    NJ RRB conducts March RSP Drill
    NJ RRB conducts March RSP Drill
    NJ RRB conducts March RSP Drill
    NJ RRB conducts March RSP Drill
    NJ RRB conducts March RSP Drill
    NJ RRB conducts March RSP Drill
    NJ RRB conducts March RSP Drill
    NJ RRB conducts March RSP Drill
    NJ RRB conducts March RSP Drill
    NJ RRB conducts March RSP Drill
    NJ RRB conducts March RSP Drill
    NJ RRB conducts March RSP Drill
    NJ RRB conducts March RSP Drill
    NJ RRB conducts March RSP Drill
    NJ RRB conducts March RSP Drill
    NJ RRB conducts March RSP Drill
    NJ RRB conducts March RSP Drill
    NJ RRB conducts March RSP Drill
    NJ RRB conducts March RSP Drill
    NJ RRB conducts March RSP Drill
    NJ RRB conducts March RSP Drill
    NJ RRB conducts March RSP Drill
    NJ RRB conducts March RSP Drill
    NJ RRB conducts March RSP Drill
    NJ RRB conducts March RSP Drill
    NJ RRB conducts March RSP Drill
    NJ RRB conducts March RSP Drill
    NJ RRB conducts March RSP Drill
    NJ RRB conducts March RSP Drill
    NJ RRB conducts March RSP Drill
    NJ RRB conducts March RSP Drill
    NJ RRB conducts March RSP Drill
    NJ RRB conducts March RSP Drill
    NJ RRB conducts March RSP Drill
    NJ RRB conducts March RSP Drill
    NJ RRB conducts March RSP Drill
    NJ RRB conducts March RSP Drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Basic Training
    TRADOC
    Recruit Sustainment Program
    Drill Sergeant
    Basic Combat Training
    National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery