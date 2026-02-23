NJ RRB conducts March RSP Drill

U.S. Army Recruits and Soldiers with the New Jersey National Guard’s Recruit Sustainment Program conduct the weekend drill at the National Guard Training Center in West Orange, N.J., Feb. 28, 2026. The Recruit Sustainment Program is a program of the United States Army National Guard designed to introduce new recruits to the fundamentals of the U.S. Army before they leave for Basic Combat Training and Advanced Individual Training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Seth Cohen)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2026 17:17
|Photo ID:
|9543170
|VIRIN:
|260301-A-AA072-1044
|Resolution:
|3791x2132
|Size:
|2.03 MB
|Location:
|WEST ORANGE, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
