U.S. Forces Launch Operation Epic Fury

An E-2D Hawkeye, attached to Airborne Command & Control Squadron (VAW) 117, prepares to make an arrested landing on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in support of Operation Epic Fury, Feb. 28, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo)