    U.S. Forces Launch Operation Epic Fury [Image 1 of 2]

    U.S. Forces Launch Operation Epic Fury

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.28.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 14, prepares to make an arrested landing on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in support of Operation Epic Fury, Feb. 28, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2026
    Date Posted: 03.01.2026
    VIRIN: 260228-D-D0477-5067
    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
