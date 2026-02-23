11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct a Simulated Casualty Drill Aboard USS Boxer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines and Sailors carry a simulated casualty from the flight deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) during a training event in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 28, 2026. The 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Oliver Nisbet)