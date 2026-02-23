11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct a Simulated Casualty Drill Aboard USS Boxer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Ambria Limehouse, assigned to Fleet Surgical Team 3, reviews a medical documentation card prior to receiving a simulated casualty during a training event in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 28, 2026. The 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Oliver Nisbet)