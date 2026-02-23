(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    68W Sustainment Training operations at Fort McCoy

    68W Sustainment Training operations at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2026

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                              

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Army Reserve combat medics participate in training Feb. 23, 2026, for 68W Sustainment Training at a building coordinated through the Medical Simulations Training Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. Between January and March 2026, more than 90 combat medics are completing the training according to career field requirements. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.01.2026 00:43
    Photo ID: 9542535
    VIRIN: 260224-A-OK556-4852
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    This work, 68W Sustainment Training operations at Fort McCoy [Image 37 of 37], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, 68W Army Reserve Sustainment Training, ARMEDCOM, IMCOM

