    Photo Story: 68W Sustainment Training operations at Fort McCoy, Part 1

    68W Sustainment Training operations at Fort McCoy

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | Army Reserve combat medics participate in training Feb. 23, 2026, for 68W Sustainment...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2026

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                              

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Army Reserve combat medics participate in training Feb. 23, 2026, for 68W Sustainment Training at a building coordinated through the Medical Simulations Training Center at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Between January and March 2026, more than 90 combat medics are completing the training according to career field requirements.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at\[https://home\.army\.mil/mccoy\]\(https://home\.army\.mil/mccoy\)\, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy\,” on Flickr at https://www\.flickr\.com/photos/fortmccoywi\, and on X \(formerly Twitter\) by searching “usagmccoy\.”

    Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2026
    Date Posted: 03.01.2026 00:43
    Story ID: 559170
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Story: 68W Sustainment Training operations at Fort McCoy, Part 1, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

