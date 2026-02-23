Photo Story: 68W Sustainment Training operations at Fort McCoy, Part 1

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Army Reserve combat medics participate in training Feb. 23, 2026, for 68W Sustainment...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Army Reserve combat medics participate in training Feb. 23, 2026, for 68W Sustainment Training at a building coordinated through the Medical Simulations Training Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. Between January and March 2026, more than 90 combat medics are completing the training according to career field requirements. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Army Reserve combat medics participate in training Feb. 23, 2026, for 68W Sustainment Training at a building coordinated through the Medical Simulations Training Center at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Between January and March 2026, more than 90 combat medics are completing the training according to career field requirements.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



