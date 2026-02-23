Date Taken: 02.28.2026 Date Posted: 02.28.2026 15:20 Photo ID: 9542101 VIRIN: 260228-N-NO146-1103 Resolution: 5579x3719 Size: 1.63 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

Web Views: 78 Downloads: 11

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, USS Spruance Supports Operation Epic Fury [Image 3 of 3], by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.