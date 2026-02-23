(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Spruance Supports Operation Epic Fury

    USS Spruance Supports Operation Epic Fury

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.28.2026

    Photo by NAVCENT Public Affairs    

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) fires a Tomahawk Land Attack Missile (TLAM) in support of Operation Epic Fury, Feb. 28, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2026
    Date Posted: 02.28.2026 15:20
    This work, USS Spruance Supports Operation Epic Fury [Image 3 of 3], by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

