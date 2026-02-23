U.S. Forces Launch Operation Epic Fury

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Navy Sailor signals the launch of an F/A-18F Super Hornet aircraft, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron 213, from the flight deck of the world’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), while operating in support of Operation Epic Fury, Feb. 28, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo)