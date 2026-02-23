An F/A-18F Super Hornet aircraft, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron 213, prepares to launch from the flight deck of the world’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), while operating in support of Operation Epic Fury, Feb. 28, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2026 14:47
|Photo ID:
|9542093
|VIRIN:
|260227-N-D0477-3294
|Resolution:
|5769x3846
|Size:
|4.11 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|25
|Downloads:
|5
This work, U.S. Forces Launch Operation Epic Fury [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.