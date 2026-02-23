(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Forces Launch Operation Epic Fury [Image 1 of 2]

    U.S. Forces Launch Operation Epic Fury

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.28.2026

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    An F/A-18F Super Hornet aircraft, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron 213, prepares to launch from the flight deck of the world’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), while operating in support of Operation Epic Fury, Feb. 28, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2026
    Date Posted: 02.28.2026 14:47
    Photo ID: 9542093
    VIRIN: 260227-N-D0477-3294
    Resolution: 5769x3846
    Size: 4.11 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Iran
    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    epicfury

