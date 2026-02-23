Marine Corps Air Force Trials 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Service members, international partners, veterans, family, and friends celebrate a successful end to day six of the 2026 Marine Corps Air Force Trials, hosted on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 27, 2026. The Trials bring together wounded, ill, and injured Marines, Airmen, and Guardians, as well as international partners from the United Kingdom, and Ukraine, to compete in adaptive sports and strengthen community through performance-based recovery. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Anthony C. Ramsey Jr.)