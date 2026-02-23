(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Corps Air Force Trials 2026 [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Marine Corps Air Force Trials 2026

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Anthony Ramsey 

    Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment

    Service members, international partners, veterans, family, and friends celebrate a successful end to day six of the 2026 Marine Corps Air Force Trials, hosted on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 27, 2026. The Trials bring together wounded, ill, and injured Marines, Airmen, and Guardians, as well as international partners from the United Kingdom, and Ukraine, to compete in adaptive sports and strengthen community through performance-based recovery. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Anthony C. Ramsey Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2026
    Date Posted: 02.28.2026 08:05
    Photo ID: 9541889
    VIRIN: 260228-M-BP018-1374
    Resolution: 5831x3887
    Size: 5 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Air Force Trials 2026 [Image 2 of 2], by Cpl Anthony Ramsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marine Corps Air Force Trials 2026
    Marine Corps Air Force Trials 2026

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wounded Warrior
    Resilience
    Adaptive Sports
    USMC
    MCAFT2026

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery