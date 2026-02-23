Marine Corps Air Force Trials 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines and veterans with Wounded Warrior Regiment representing team Marine Corps compete against team Ukraine during the rugby competition of the 2026 Marine Corps Air Force Trials, hosted on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 27, 2026. The Trials bring together wounded, ill, and injured Marines, Airmen, and Guardians, as well as international partners from the United Kingdom, and Ukraine, to compete in adaptive sports and strengthen community through performance-based recovery. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Anthony C. Ramsey Jr.)