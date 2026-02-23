U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, man the rails aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) during a sea and anchor detail upon arrival for Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Chuk Samet in the Gulf of Thailand, Feb. 22, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthens regional partnerships and demonstrates U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brian Knowles)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2026 04:19
|Photo ID:
|9541818
|VIRIN:
|260222-M-FG738-1088
|Resolution:
|6000x3368
|Size:
|3.38 MB
|Location:
|TH
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Arrive at Chuk Samet for Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Brian Knowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.