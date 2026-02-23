(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Arrive at Chuk Samet for Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 [Image 5 of 6]

    Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Arrive at Chuk Samet for Exercise Cobra Gold 2026

    THAILAND

    02.21.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Brian Knowles 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Nicholas Chavez, a squad leader assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, poses for a portrait aboard an amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) during a sea and anchor detail upon arrival for Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 in the Gulf of Thailand, Feb. 22, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthens regional partnerships and demonstrates U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brian Knowles)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2026
    Date Posted: 02.28.2026 04:19
    Photo ID: 9541815
    VIRIN: 260222-M-FG738-1076
    Resolution: 6000x3368
    Size: 4.49 MB
    Location: TH
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Arrive at Chuk Samet for Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Brian Knowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    15th MEU, USMC, I MEF, TFASH, USS ASHLAND, CG26, COBRA GOLD

